$OPTT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPTT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,226,013 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OPTT:
$OPTT Insider Trading Activity
$OPTT insiders have traded $OPTT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPTT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TERENCE JAMES CRYAN purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $14,800
- PETER E. SLAIBY purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $6,713
$OPTT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $OPTT stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,970,634 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,010,046
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,470,761 shares (+83.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,500,176
- SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 328,000 shares (+164.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,560
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 264,382 shares (+35.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $269,669
- STATE STREET CORP added 181,100 shares (+92.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,722
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 120,682 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,095
- ARKADIOS WEALTH ADVISORS added 100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,000
