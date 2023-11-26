Optorun (6235) Price Target Decreased by 8.30% to 2,686.00

The average one-year price target for Optorun (6235) has been revised to 2,686.00 / share. This is an decrease of 8.30% from the prior estimate of 2,929.10 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of 2,940.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.88% from the latest reported closing price of 1,639.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Optorun. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6235 is 0.04%, a decrease of 14.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 1,571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 333K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 148K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 137K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6235 by 16.23% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 135K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6235 by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 103K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.