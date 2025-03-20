$OPTN stock is up 54% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPTN stock has now risen 54% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,527,327 of trading volume.

$OPTN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OPTN:

$OPTN insiders have traded $OPTN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAMY A MAHMOUD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,358 shares for an estimated $37,823 .

. MICHAEL F III MARINO (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,441 shares for an estimated $14,069 .

. PAUL JR. SPENCE (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 1,223 shares for an estimated $6,469

$OPTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $OPTN stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OPTN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPTN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.