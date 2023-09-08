Optiva (TSE:OPT) Price Target Decreased by 28.57% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Optiva (TSE:OPT) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an decrease of 28.57% from the prior estimate of 21.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 186.52% from the latest reported closing price of 5.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Optiva. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPT is 0.01%, a decrease of 60.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 28K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.