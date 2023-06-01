Optiva (TSE:OPT) Price Target Decreased by 17.65% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Optiva (TSE:OPT) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an decrease of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 26.01 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.00% from the latest reported closing price of 9.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 28K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

