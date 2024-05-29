News & Insights

Optiva Shortlisted for MVNOs World Congress Award

May 29, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Optiva Inc (TSE:OPT) has released an update.

Optiva Inc. has been named a finalist for the MVNOs World Congress Awards 2024 in the ‘Enterprise eSIM Solution of the Year’ category, honoring its innovative BSS Platform that enables mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to capitalize on eSIM technology. This platform facilitates new revenue streams by leveraging 5G, IoT, and optimizes customer experience through real-time alerts and personalized services. The company highlights significant cost savings and the elimination of CapEx for its customers, underscoring its commitment to providing cutting-edge telecom solutions.

