Optiva Shortlisted for MVNOs World Congress Award

Optiva Inc (TSE:OPT) has released an update.

Optiva Inc. has been named a finalist for the MVNOs World Congress Awards 2024 in the ‘Enterprise eSIM Solution of the Year’ category, honoring its innovative BSS Platform that enables mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to capitalize on eSIM technology. This platform facilitates new revenue streams by leveraging 5G, IoT, and optimizes customer experience through real-time alerts and personalized services. The company highlights significant cost savings and the elimination of CapEx for its customers, underscoring its commitment to providing cutting-edge telecom solutions.

For further insights into TSE:OPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.