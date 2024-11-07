Optiva Inc. Strengthens Market Presence with New Clients

Optiva Inc (TSE:OPT) has released an update.

Optiva Inc., a telecom software leader, announced its third-quarter 2024 financial results, showcasing notable growth by securing two new customers and successfully implementing cutting-edge AI and 5G technologies for existing clients. The company was also recognized as a finalist for prestigious industry awards, highlighting its strong position in the market and innovative contributions to the telecommunications industry.

