Optiva Inc. Strengthens Market Presence with New Clients

November 07, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Optiva Inc (TSE:OPT) has released an update.

Optiva Inc., a telecom software leader, announced its third-quarter 2024 financial results, showcasing notable growth by securing two new customers and successfully implementing cutting-edge AI and 5G technologies for existing clients. The company was also recognized as a finalist for prestigious industry awards, highlighting its strong position in the market and innovative contributions to the telecommunications industry.

