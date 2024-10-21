Optiscan Imaging’s 2024 AGM: In-Person and Virtual

Optiscan Imaging Limited (AU:OIL) has released an update.

Optiscan Imaging Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, which will be held both in-person and virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy or participate online to engage in the company’s future directions. This flexibility highlights Optiscan’s commitment to shareholder involvement and adaptability to changing meeting conditions.

