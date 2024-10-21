News & Insights

Stocks

Optiscan Imaging Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 21, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Optiscan Imaging Limited (AU:OIL) has released an update.

Optiscan Imaging Limited is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance for the fiscal year ended June 2024 and vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of Director Ron Song and approval to issue additional equity securities. This meeting presents a significant opportunity for investors to influence the company’s strategic direction and ensure alignment with shareholders’ interests.

