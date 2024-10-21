Optiscan Imaging Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Optiscan Imaging Limited (AU:OIL) has released an update.

Optiscan Imaging Limited is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance for the fiscal year ended June 2024 and vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of Director Ron Song and approval to issue additional equity securities. This meeting presents a significant opportunity for investors to influence the company’s strategic direction and ensure alignment with shareholders’ interests.

For further insights into AU:OIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.