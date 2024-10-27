News & Insights

Optiscan Imaging Expands US Market Presence Through Key Events

October 27, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Optiscan Imaging Limited (AU:OIL) has released an update.

Optiscan Imaging Ltd is actively showcasing its cutting-edge MedTech solutions at major US healthcare events to strengthen its presence in the American market. The company’s ViewnVivo® device, demonstrated at the American College of Veterinary Surgeons Surgery Summit, highlights its potential in veterinary science, while upcoming appearances at other events aim to expand its influence in pathology and surgical innovation. These strategic engagements underscore Optiscan’s commitment to advancing non-invasive imaging technology across various medical and research fields.

