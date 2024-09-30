News & Insights

Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, September 30 – October 04, 2024

September 30, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

This week, several major companies will be reporting earnings. Among them are Nike (NKE), Carnival (CCL), Constellation Brands (STZ), Conagra Brands (CAG) and Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI).

Ahead of this week’s major earnings announcements, TipRanks has calculated the expected moves of these companies’ stocks. We use the at-the-money straddle of the options whose post-earnings expiration dates are closest to the earnings announcement date.

Note that options volatility tends to be high in the days leading up to an earnings announcement, due to uncertainty around the earnings. Investors don’t know whether the earnings will be positive or negative, so the price of options (aka the option premium) rises.

Furthermore, after the earnings announcement, because the uncertainty has been resolved, the price of options (the option premium) decreases substantially. This is known as the volatility crush.

Here are the major companies reporting this week and their expected earnings moves. Click on any ticker to see additional data about options on the stock, including real-time expected earnings moves, prices, volume, and open interest.

Monday, September 30, 2024

CCL: +/- 8.74%
VRAR: +/- 43.97%

Tuesday, October 01, 2024

AYI: +/- 9.60%
CALM: +/- 7.03%
MKC: +/- 5.89%
NKE: +/- 6.72%
PAYX: +/- 6.39%
RGP: +/- 9.51%
UNFI: +/- 15.90%
LW: +/- 12.81%

Wednesday, October 02, 2024

CAG: +/- 3.57%
NG: +/- 10.64%
RPM: +/- 5.53%
LEVI: +/- 9.70%

Thursday, October 03, 2024

ANGO: +/- 15.40%
STZ: +/- 3.72%

Friday, October 04, 2024

APOG: +/- 5.26%

Please note that options trading has known risks. Thorough research is recommended before engaging in options trading.

