Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 15 – October 18, 2024

This week, several major companies will be reporting earnings. Among them are Netflix (NFLX), Bank of America (BAC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Citigroup (C) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Ahead of this week’s major earnings announcements, TipRanks has calculated the expected moves of these companies’ stocks. We use the at-the-money straddle of the options whose post-earnings expiration dates are closest to the earnings announcement date.

Note that options volatility tends to be high in the days leading up to an earnings announcement, due to uncertainty around the earnings. Investors don’t know whether the earnings will be positive or negative, so the price of options (aka the option premium) rises.

Furthermore, after the earnings announcement, because the uncertainty has been resolved, the price of options (the option premium) decreases substantially. This is known as the volatility crush.

Here are the major companies reporting this week and their expected earnings moves. Click on any ticker to see additional data about options on the stock, including real-time expected earnings moves, prices, volume, and open interest.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

BAC: +/- 3.91%

C: +/- 3.97%

JNJ: +/- 2.70%

ERIC: +/- 12.12%

SCHW: +/- 6.24%

UAL: +/- 7.06%

UNH: +/- 4.77%

WBA: +/- 14.55%



Wednesday, October 16, 2024

ABT: +/- 3.79%

AA: +/- 7.85%

ASML: +/- 6.43%

CCI: +/- 4.15%

CSX: +/- 3.86%

DFS: +/- 7.41%

KMI: +/- 3.04%

MS: +/- 3.88%

PLD: +/- 3.70%

USB: +/- 5.27%

SYF: +/- 5.85%



Thursday, October 17, 2024

TFC: +/- 4.28%

ISRG: +/- 5.66%

KEY: +/- 4.70%

NOK: +/- 7.80%

BX: +/- 4.46%

NFLX: +/- 7.88%

ELV: +/- 4.85%



Friday, October 18, 2024

PG: +/- 2.99%

SLB: +/- 4.29%

ALLY: +/- 6.95%



Please note that options trading has known risks. Thorough research is recommended before engaging in options trading.

