Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, July 15 – July 19, 2024

July 15, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

This week, several major companies will be reporting earnings. Among them are Netflix (NFLX), Bank of America (BAC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth (UNH) and Nokia (NOK).

Ahead of this week’s major earnings announcements, TipRanks has calculated the expected moves of these companies’ stocks. We use the at-the-money straddle of the options whose post-earnings expiration dates are closest to the earnings announcement date.

Note that options volatility tends to be high in the days leading up to an earnings announcement, due to uncertainty around the earnings. Investors don’t know whether the earnings will be positive or negative, so the price of options (aka the option premium) rises.

Furthermore, after the earnings announcement, because the uncertainty has been resolved, the price of options (the option premium) decreases substantially. This is known as the volatility crush.

Here are the major companies reporting this week and their expected earnings moves. Click on any ticker to see additional data about options on the stock, including real-time expected earnings moves, prices, volume, and open interest.

Monday, July 15, 2024

BLK: +/- 3.34%
GS: +/- 3.83%

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

BAC: +/- 3.92%
MS: +/- 3.79%
UNH: +/- 4.86%

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

AA: +/- 6.44%
ASML: +/- 6.72%
CCI: +/- 4.47%
DFS: +/- 5.04%
JNJ: +/- 2.66%
KMI: +/- 2.28%
PLD: +/- 4.04%
USB: +/- 4.32%
UAL: +/- 8.77%
ALLY: +/- 5.71%
SYF: +/- 5.27%
ELV: +/- 4.07%

Thursday, July 18, 2024

ABT: +/- 4.09%
ALK: +/- 5.60%
CTAS: +/- 4.67%
DHI: +/- 5.20%
DPZ: +/- 5.39%
ISRG: +/- 5.48%
KEY: +/- 4.93%
NOK: +/- 6.77%
NVS: +/- 3.62%
NFLX: +/- 8.88%

Friday, July 19, 2024

AXP: +/- 4.92%
HAL: +/- 3.74%
SLB: +/- 3.86%

Please note that options trading has known risks. Thorough research is recommended before engaging in options trading.

