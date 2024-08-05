News & Insights

Stocks
ABNB

Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, August 05 – August 09, 2024

August 05, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

This week, several major companies will be reporting earnings. Among them are Walt Disney (DIS), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Plug Power (PLUG), Shopify (SHOP) and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Ahead of this week’s major earnings announcements, TipRanks has calculated the expected moves of these companies’ stocks. We use the at-the-money straddle of the options whose post-earnings expiration dates are closest to the earnings announcement date.

Note that options volatility tends to be high in the days leading up to an earnings announcement, due to uncertainty around the earnings. Investors don’t know whether the earnings will be positive or negative, so the price of options (aka the option premium) rises.

Furthermore, after the earnings announcement, because the uncertainty has been resolved, the price of options (the option premium) decreases substantially. This is known as the volatility crush.

Here are the major companies reporting this week and their expected earnings moves. Click on any ticker to see additional data about options on the stock, including real-time expected earnings moves, prices, volume, and open interest.

Monday, August 05, 2024

O: +/- 3.52%
PLTR: +/- 13.74%

Tuesday, August 06, 2024

AMGN: +/- 5.87%
CAT: +/- 6.22%
DVN: +/- 5.54%
SMCI: +/- 13.76%
UBER: +/- 8.78%
ABNB: +/- 9.51%
RIVN: +/- 13.59%

Wednesday, August 07, 2024

CVS: +/- 8.75%
ET: +/- 4.14%
NVO: +/- 7.11%
OXY: +/- 4.39%
DIS: +/- 7.82%
SHOP: +/- 12.86%
ACB: +/- 13.39%
SPCE: +/- 20.13%
BNGO: +/- 34.48%
BYND: +/- 18.93%
FSLY: +/- 26.10%

Thursday, August 08, 2024

LLY: +/- 8.98%
GILD: +/- 4.72%
PLUG: +/- 15.74%
MPW: +/- 13.59%
TTD: +/- 12.94%
DDOG: +/- 11.93%
U: +/- 18.34%
SOUN: +/- 14.72%

Friday, August 09, 2024

CGC: +/- 12.33%
NKLA: +/- 18.43%

Please note that options trading has known risks. Thorough research is recommended before engaging in options trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

