Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 02, 2024

Today, several major companies are expected to report earnings: Conagra Brands (CAG), Novagold Resources New (NG), RPM International (RPM) and Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI).

Ahead of earnings, TipRanks shows you the expected earnings move, which is based on options prices. Many investors follow options activity prior to earnings announcements, as it provides insights into how the stock might move immediately after the earnings announcement.

To help you plan your investing, here is a list of today’s major earnings and their implied moves. The list is divided according to the timing of each company’s earnings release.

Click on any ticker to see the additional data about options on the stock, including real-time expected earnings moves, prices, volume, and open interest.

Companies Reporting Before Market Open

CAG: +/- 3.45%

RPM: +/- 5.67%



Companies Reporting After Market Close

NG: +/- 10.84%

LEVI: +/- 10.42%



Please note that options trading has known risks. Thorough research is recommended before engaging in options trading.

