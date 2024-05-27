News & Insights

Stocks
A

Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, May 28 – May 30, 2024

May 27, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

This week, several major companies will be reporting earnings. Among them are Salesforce (CRM), Costco (COST), Canopy Growth (CGC), Marvell (MRVL) and C3ai (AI).

Ahead of this week’s major earnings announcements, TipRanks has calculated the expected moves of these companies’ stocks. We use the at-the-money straddle of the options whose post-earnings expiration dates are closest to the earnings announcement date.

Note that options volatility tends to be high in the days leading up to an earnings announcement, due to uncertainty around the earnings. Investors don’t know whether the earnings will be positive or negative, so the price of options (aka the option premium) rises.

Furthermore, after the earnings announcement, because the uncertainty has been resolved, the price of options (the option premium) decreases substantially. This is known as the volatility crush.

Here are the major companies reporting this week and their expected earnings moves. Click on any ticker to see additional data about options on the stock, including real-time expected earnings moves, prices, volume, and open interest.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

BNS: +/- 5.55%
BLRX: +/- 583.94%
MOMO: +/- 15.04%
BOX: +/- 8.82%
NNOX: +/- 18.51%

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

A: +/- 6.31%
HPQ: +/- 7.11%
CRM: +/- 6.85%
SSYS: +/- 18.21%
PSTG: +/- 12.24%
NTNX: +/- 12.60%
OKTA: +/- 12.01%
CHWY: +/- 13.82%
AI: +/- 14.27%
PATH: +/- 13.12%

Thursday, May 30, 2024

BBY: +/- 6.78%
COST: +/- 4.33%
DG: +/- 9.12%
HRL: +/- 5.01%
KSS: +/- 11.33%
MRVL: +/- 8.48%
RY: +/- 3.80%
ULTA: +/- 7.15%
VEEV: +/- 9.07%
CGC: +/- 9.15%
MDB: +/- 11.66%
ZS: +/- 10.52%
DELL: +/- 10.99%
ASAN: +/- 15.02%
S: +/- 14.80%

Please note that options trading has known risks. Thorough research is recommended before engaging in options trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

A
AI
ASAN
BBY
BLRX
BNS
BOX
CGC
CHWY
COST
CRM
DELL
DG
HPQ
HRL
KSS
MDB
MOMO
MRVL
NNOX
NTNX
OKTA
PATH
PSTG
RY
S
SSYS
ULTA
VEEV
ZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.