US Markets
COIN

Options on Coinbase Global start trading on U.S. exchanges

Contributor
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Options on Coinbase Global Inc started trading on Tuesday, less than a week after the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's closely watched market debut on Nasdaq.

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Options on Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O started trading on Tuesday, less than a week after the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's closely watched market debut on Nasdaq.

Monthly options contracts on Coinbase shares started trading for the first time on all U.S. options exchanges, including ones run by Cboe Global Markets CBOE.Z, the Nasdaq NDAQ.O and the Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N, on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,000 Coinbase options contracts changed hands in the first 10 minutes of trading, with calls outnumbering puts slightly, data from options analytics firm Trade Alert showed.

Puts convey the right to sell the stock at a set price at a future date, while calls provide the right to buy it at a certain price at a date down the road.

A surge of interest in retail trading over the last year has sent a rush of volume to U.S. equity options markets over the last several months as traders look to speculate on the direction of heavily traded stocks.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 646 223 6054; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COIN CBOE NDAQ ICE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular