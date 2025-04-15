Options Movement At Virtu Finl: TJMT Holdings LLC Exercises Worth $13.38M

A large exercise of company stock options by TJMT Holdings LLC, Director at Virtu Finl (NASDAQ:VIRT) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on April 14, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: LLC, Director at Virtu Finl, exercised stock options for 693,750 shares of VIRT stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The exercise price of the options was $19.0 per share.

Virtu Finl shares are trading up 0.16% at $38.29 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning. Since the current price is $38.29, this makes LLC's 693,750 shares worth $13,382,437.

Discovering Virtu Finl: A Closer Look

Virtu Financial Inc is a financial firm that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; and Execution Services. The non-operating segment of the company includes the Corporate segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the market-making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market-making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland and Other Countries.

Breaking Down Virtu Finl's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Virtu Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 55.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 60.72% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Virtu Finl's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.03. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Virtu Finl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 12.87 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Virtu Finl's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.17 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 5.87, Virtu Finl's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Virtu Finl's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VIRT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jan 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VIRT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.