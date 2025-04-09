Options Movement At Beacon Roofing Supply: Jason L Taylor Exercises Worth $2.33M

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on April 8, by Jason L Taylor, President at Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Taylor, President at Beacon Roofing Supply, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 31,124 shares of BECN, resulting in a transaction value of $2,331,471.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Beacon Roofing Supply shares up by 0.04%, trading at $121.65. At this price, Taylor's 31,124 shares are worth $2,331,471.

Unveiling the Story Behind Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. manufactures and sells roofing and building materials throughout the United States and Canada. Its key customers include contractors, home builders, lumberyards, retailers, wholesale distributors, and building materials suppliers. The company's product portfolio includes residential and non-residential roofing materials, siding, windows, and waterproofing systems. The majority of revenue is generated from residential and non-residential roofing products, and the vast majority of Beacon's revenue comes from the United States.

Key Indicators: Beacon Roofing Supply's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Beacon Roofing Supply showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.53% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 25.69% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Beacon Roofing Supply exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.35.

Debt Management: Beacon Roofing Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Beacon Roofing Supply's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.42 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.79 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.61 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Beacon Roofing Supply's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BECN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Mar 2025 Loop Capital Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2025 William Blair Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BECN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.