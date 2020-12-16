Options Insider With Tony Zhang, Chief Strategist at OptionsPlay

Tony Zhang, Chief Strategist at OptionsPlay, recently joined the Option Block Podcast on the Options Insider Radio Network to talk about the current state of the volatility space.

Listen in as Zhang discusses the latest trends for options investors and the variance in volatility index methodology - specifically, how the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®) paves the way for a more relevant and simplified view into the options space and more. With Option Block host, Mark Longo, along to discuss, highlights include:

Superior growth and performance of the Nasdaq-100 vs. the S&P 500, and how VOLQ provides investors a more relevant view into volatility, as it relates to the modern portfolio.

The current state of volatility in the wake of COVID-19 vaccine hopes and the post-election environment.

How VOLQ currently remains fairly elevated as investor sentiment is most sensitive to the stimulus bill that Congress is attempting to pass before they break for Christmas.

How the use of at-the-money options creates a streamlined method of determining current and future volatility, benefiting both options and equity investors looking for risk-mitigation and opportunity.

“Traditionally, we've always used the VIX as a measure of market volatility, so having this VOLQ measure has been extremely important for investors that are shifting to a more technology-dominated portfolio.” – Tony Zhang

