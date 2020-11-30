Options Insider With Tim McCourt of CME Group

Tim McCourt, Managing Director and Global Head of Equity Products and Alternative Investments at CME Group, recently joined the Option Block Podcast on the Options Insider Radio Network, to talk volatility and CME Group’s partnership with Nasdaq.

Listen in as McCourt discusses how Nasdaq and CME Group have worked closely together over the years, more specifically, bringing to market the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®) and CME VOLQ futures on the index as means to provide a streamlined risk management tool for all investors. With Option Block host, Mark Longo, McCourt covers topics including:

The inception of VOLQ, with the need to provide customers more precise hedging and access to Nasdaq-100 volatility.

How exclusive use of at-the-money options through VOLQ creates a streamlined and intuitive process for accessing volatility.

Available educational resources and major milestones reached since the launch of VOLQ.

"It's very clear to understand what the at-the-money volatility is doing when you then look at how it's negatively or inversely correlated to the Nasdaq-100 index itself. These things move together. I think it's just very easy and intuitive for folks to understand," said McCourt.

