Options Insider With Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers

Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers, recently joined the Option Block Podcast on the Options Insider Radio Network, to talk about new developments in volatility and the wider options market.

Listen in as Sosnick discusses new product developments in the volatility space, specifically how the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®) works to provide a simplified view of current and implied volatility, touching on how investors can leverage these benefits within their own investment strategies. With Option Block host, Mark Longo, along to discuss, highlights include:

VOLQ’s exclusive basis on at-the-money volatility, providing a much clearer and understandable method for investors to leverage changes in the market, when compared to the traditional VIX methodology.

Use cases for VOLQ come earnings season, as investors will be able to directly hedge based on Nasdaq-100 listed components.

VOLQ’s outlook moving forward, as investors will be able to capitalize on futures contracts based on the index.

“Rather than replicating what's already out there, [Nasdaq] said, “What might be the shortcomings of the other alternative [volatility indexes] and how do we fix that?” With VOLQ, because it focuses pretty much on just the three strikes around the money, you get a much purer read of implied vol than you do with I'm going to call the VIX methodology, where you have this broad range of upside and downside strikes.” – Steve Sosnick

