Options Insider With Scott Nations, President of Nations Indexes

Scott Nations, President of Nations Indexes, recently joined the Option Block Podcast on the Options Insider Radio Network to talk about the volatility landscape and the partnership between his firm and Nasdaq.

Listen in as Nations discusses historical performance of the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®), speaking to VOLQ’s methodology and use cases for everyone, ranging from asset managers to the everyday retail investor.

With Option Block hosts, Mark Longo and Mark Sebastian, along to discuss, the highlights include:

VOLQ’s ability to provide risk-mitigating hedging opportunities, while maintaining equity exposure to the Nasdaq-100.

How 2020 has seen increased activity in the options and volatility space, and where there is opportunity for retail investors to gain exposure.

Answering questions on VOLQ’s outlook moving forward, as futures and options contracts loom on the horizon, extending use cases for this robust product offering.

“During my 25 years as a professional options trader, the first question everybody asks when they walk back into a pit or sit back down at their option trading desk is, “What's the at-the-money vol?” That's exactly what VOLQ measures.” – Scott Nations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.