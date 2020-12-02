Options Insider With Russell Rhoads, CFA

Russell Rhoads, CFA, renowned options strategist, educator and consultant, and author of Trading VIX Derivatives, recently joined The Option Block podcast on The Options Insider Radio Network to discuss volatility, options and the outlook for the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®).

Listen in as Rhoads discusses how the seasonality of volatility will come into play in Q1 of 2021, along with how VOLQ stacks up against the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). With Option Block hosts, Mark Longo and Mark Sebastian, along to discuss, highlights from this most recent podcast include:

Correlation between VOLQ changes and earnings season announcements from Nasdaq-100 listed stocks.

How differences in VIX and VOLQ calculation methodology creates increased opportunity to trade VOLQ.

Nasdaq-100 Risk Reversal Strategies.

“Because they [VOLQ and VIX] are using different methodologies to calculate the [volatility] number, you end up with a little bit less of a correlation between the two, which I think creates more opportunities to trade VOLQ versus VIX,” said Russell Rhoads.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.