Options

Options Insider With Mark Sebastian, Co-Host of the Option Block Podcast and Founder of The Option Pit

Contributor
The Option Block
Published

Mark Sebastian, Co-Host of the Option Block Podcast and Founder of The Option Pit, recently sat down for the Option Block’s Nasdaq Hot Seat segment on the Options Insider Radio Network, talking volatility and the overall options market.

Listen in as Sebastian discusses how the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®) fits into the overall volatility landscape, and how investors can apply different use cases in order to leverage the index in their investment practices. Discussing with his co-host, Mark Longo, highlights include:

- VOLQ’s ability to provide investors exposure to the largest components of the Nasdaq-100.

- How VOLQ can be leveraged during earnings season, allowing investors to take advantage by hedging at-the-money volatility.

- Using VOLQ as a roadmap to navigate market-wide volatility – how investors can create a better hedging strategy using the most accurate and relevant information, seen in VOLQ activity.

“And so when you look at VOLQ, which hedges at-the-money volatility, it is really the perfect index for hedging your exposure to these names where the sentiment is not determined by way out of the money options or skew. The sentiment. Is determined by what’s trading at-the-money. And so I think that NASDAQ has come up with a really usable viable index for the products that really make up the NASDAQ-100.” – Mark Sebastian

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Nasdaq Solutions

Sign up now to get the latest on VOLQ

Global Indexes

Please opt-in to receive news and information about Nasdaq’s services.

If you do not opt-in you will not receive any emails from Nasdaq.
You can always change your preferences or unsubscribe and your contact information is covered by our Privacy Policy.
The Option Block Podcast brought to you by Nasdaq

The Option Block

The Option Block All-Star Panel breaks down the latest developments in the options market, analyzes unusual options activity, explains cutting-edge options strategies, answers listener questions and much more.

Read Option Block's Bio

Explore Options

Explore

Most Popular