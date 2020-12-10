Options Insider With Mark Sebastian, Co-Host of the Option Block Podcast and Founder of The Option Pit

Mark Sebastian, Co-Host of the Option Block Podcast and Founder of The Option Pit, recently sat down for the Option Block’s Nasdaq Hot Seat segment on the Options Insider Radio Network, talking volatility and the overall options market.

Listen in as Sebastian discusses how the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®) fits into the overall volatility landscape, and how investors can apply different use cases in order to leverage the index in their investment practices. Discussing with his co-host, Mark Longo, highlights include:

- VOLQ’s ability to provide investors exposure to the largest components of the Nasdaq-100.

- How VOLQ can be leveraged during earnings season, allowing investors to take advantage by hedging at-the-money volatility.

- Using VOLQ as a roadmap to navigate market-wide volatility – how investors can create a better hedging strategy using the most accurate and relevant information, seen in VOLQ activity.

“And so when you look at VOLQ, which hedges at-the-money volatility, it is really the perfect index for hedging your exposure to these names where the sentiment is not determined by way out of the money options or skew. The sentiment. Is determined by what’s trading at-the-money. And so I think that NASDAQ has come up with a really usable viable index for the products that really make up the NASDAQ-100.” – Mark Sebastian

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.