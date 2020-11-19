Options Insider With James McDonald, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of Hercules Investments

James McDonald, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of Hercules Investments, recently joined the Option Block Podcast on the Options Insider Radio Network, to talk volatility and the options market.

Hear McDonald’s take on what will ignite growth in the future, and how he leverages the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®) to capitalize on these driving forces. In addition to the spritely banter between James and Option Block Host, Mark Longo, discussion topics include VOLQ’s superior exposure to both the technology and healthcare sectors, as well as the versatility in use of VOLQ for hedging, directional opportunity, and creating trade opportunity:

Hedging through protection against large movements in NDX index price

A defined term structure and exclusive use of ATM options allow users to see market expectations of forward volatility on the Nasdaq-100

Dramatic volatility spikes give way to active management opportunity

Listen to the entire podcast here: