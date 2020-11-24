Options

Options Insider With Eric Metz, SpiderRock Chief Investment Officer

SpiderRock Chief Investment Officer, Eric Metz, recently joined the Option Block Podcast on the Options Insider Radio Network, to talk about his most up-to-date adventures in the volatility space.

Listen in as Metz explains how the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®) has streamlined efficiency, and assisted in exercising fiduciary duties at the highest level. With Option Block Host, Mark Longo, along for the ride, tune in as Eric Metz discusses:

  • Nasdaq’s marketplace leadership, especially in market cap weighted indices.
  • The rise of technology saturated portfolios and the relevancy of hedging using VOLQ.
  • The simplicity and digestible platform created through using exclusively ATM options.

“If I'm trading in the S&P [VIX] and I have a technology centric portfolio then there's a mismatch, right? … The real draw for us is that basis mismatch and getting things more correlated to the underlying client portfolios,” said Metz.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Option Block All-Star Panel breaks down the latest developments in the options market, analyzes unusual options activity, explains cutting-edge options strategies, answers listener questions and much more.

