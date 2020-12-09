Options Insider with Brian Overby, Senior Options Analyst at Ally Invest

Brian Overby, Senior Options Analyst at Ally Invest and author of The Options Playbook, recently joined the Option Block Podcast on the Options Insider Radio Network to talk volatility and the options market.

Listen in as Overby discusses the evolution in volatility index methodology and trading activity; specifically, how the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®) provides investors with a more relevant hedging method as it relates to their portfolios. With Option Block host, Mark Longo, along to discuss, highlights include:

- The ubiquity of Nasdaq-listed stocks in the modern portfolio and how VOLQ creates more efficient and relevant hedging opportunities as a result

- How volatility index methodology has changed throughout the years

- The future of options trading as investors gain growing interest in portfolio risk management

“I do think we may see more people that will gravitate towards VOLQ because it tracks stocks that make up a bigger percentage of their actual portfolio. Most of our clients and most of our option volume in general is in the Nasdaq stocks.” – Brian Overby

