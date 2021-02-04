Options For Getting Life Insurance Fast

We’ve gotten used to many fast purchases, like same-day grocery delivery and next-day Amazon delivery. But how fast can you get life insurance? Possibly in about 10 minutes.

A traditional life insurance policy application can take a good month or more to wind its way through the application process. This often involves an extensive application questionnaire, a life insurance medical exam, and work by the life insurance company to get your medical records and verify other information about you.

But many companies are finding ways to reduce their decision time and wave goodbye to life insurance medical exams. The choices you’ll have will depend on your age and health.

Getting Instant Life Insurance

But if you’re in generally good health, you can take advantage of technology that speeds up this process and eliminates the need for a medical exam and waiting for doctors’ records. Some companies use “accelerated underwriting” to make processing a term life insurance application very quick. Possibly even–could it be true?–“enjoyable,” says Melbourne O’Banion, founder and CEO of Bestow.

Companies like Bestow use online applications and their own algorithms to instantly decide whether to offer you a policy and at what price. You can lock in a life insurance policy while you’re waiting for your Grubhub delivery.

The healthier you are, the greater the chances that you can qualify for instant coverage. Rates based on accelerated underwriting can be just as competitive as the rates you’d get from a fully underwritten process with a medical exam.

Chronic medical conditions can be a hurdle to getting instant life insurance, because a company will want time to more thoroughly evaluate information about you, possibly requiring a medical exam.

But it’s not the only potential hurdle. Mark Sayre, Head of Risk Solutions at Haven Life, points out that non-medical factors can also trigger a longer application process. These could include travel you have planned to certain countries, risky hobbies and red flags on your driving record, such as several speeding tickets or major driving violations.

Here are examples of companies offering instant life insurance to those who qualify:

Bestow: Bestow offers term life insurance in coverage amounts from $50,000 to $1.5 million. Term lengths are 10 or 20 years depending on age. For example, folks age 45 can get up to a 20-year term policy; folks age 55 can get up to a 10-year policy. Policies are issued by North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance. “We built our product to cover a wide breadth of applicants and risks,” says O’Banion of Bestow.

Dayforward: Dayforward is a digital life insurance company that sells coverage directly to consumers rather than working through agents. Unlike other term life insurance where you choose one payout amount, Dayforward pays beneficiaries twice a month in an amount that matches the salary of the person in the family who died. There’s also a $10,000 payout for funeral expenses. You can change the coverage amount and length of the policy even after you have purchased it—for example, if you have another child and want to extend your coverage timeline. Many buyers can receive coverage in minutes, up to $3 million.

If you don’t qualify for the instant coverage, Dayforward may send an at-home test kit and you’ll be guided through a 20 to 30 minute Zoom call to collect more information, contact-free.

Ethos: Ethos offers up to $1 million in term life insurance coverage in policy lengths of 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. The quick application is online and some people will qualify for instant coverage. If you don’t qualify for immediate coverage, the final approval process can take a week or so, or perhaps longer. Policies are issued by Legal & General America.

Fabric: Fabric can provide up to $1 million in instant term life insurance for those ages 20 to 55 who qualify. Term life policy length choices are 10, 15 and 20 years. Higher coverage amounts and policies for customers at older ages are available, but with a medical exam. Fabric aims to help young families prepare financially by also offering online wills and “vaults” to share financial accounts with others.

Haven Life: Haven Life offers InstantTerm, a no medical exam way to buy term life insurance. It’s available for up to $1 million in coverage to people ages 18 to 59 who qualify. Coverage amounts up to $3 million and coverage for those ages 60 to 64 is available, but not instantly. Policies are issued by MassMutual.

Even if you don’t qualify for Haven Life’s no medical exam process, you may still be able to lock in $1 million in temporary coverage while your application is being processed. Sayre notes that even when a medical exam is needed or if an applicant has a more complicated medical history, the approval process is usually shorter than the traditional underwriting process. In these cases, Haven Life may be able to complete a decision in as little as two weeks, using technology to facilitate smoother human reviews.

“Applications are evaluated algorithmically whenever possible,” says Sayre.

Jenny Life: Jenny Life can provide a term life insurance policy in about 15 minutes for applicants ages 29 to 50, for up to $750,000 in coverage. Amounts above that are available but may take an additional 24 to 48 for data gathering. Jenny Life customers can use the company’s voice biometrics technology to answer application questions and “sign” their application with their voice.

Ladder: Ladder provides instant term life insurance to applicants ages 20 to 60 who qualify. There are choices of policy length but your choice can’t go beyond age 70. For example, if you’re age 50, the longest term life insurance length you can choose is 20 years. Policies are issued by Fidelity Security Life Insurance Co. (in New York, Allianz Life Insurance Co.)

Policygenius: Policygenius is collaborating with Brighthouse Financial to offer up to $2 million in term life insurance without a medical exam. Policy lengths of 10, 20 or 30 years are available. Applicants can complete the entire application in one phone call and get a coverage decision within 30 minutes. Coverage can take effect in as little time as three to four days. The maximum age to qualify is 50 and you must be a healthy non-smoker.

Other Quick Life Insurance Options

There are other ways to get speedy life insurance, but they’re usually not the best suited for healthy individuals. Guaranteed issue life insurance offers the convenience of no medical exam and no rejection. There are many sellers, including Colonial Penn and Globe Life.

Anyone can qualify for a guaranteed issue policy, but there are significant downsides:

The coverage amounts available tend to be small, such as $25,000.

The price is high for the amount of coverage you get.

There are typically “graded death benefits,” which is a way for the life insurance company to guard itself against payouts to people who were very unhealthy when they applied and pass away soon after. If you pass away within the first two or three years of the policy, your beneficiaries won’t get the full life insurance payout. Instead, they may receive a refund of the premiums you paid in, with some interest. The policy will outline what payment is made under the graded death benefits.

All in all, guaranteed issue life insurance is quick but it isn’t a good value if you’re generally healthy. Guaranteed issue is generally for people with major health issues who want a small amount of life insurance for final expenses such as funeral costs.

Decisions to Make Before an Application

Before you pull the trigger on any life insurance purchase–instant or not–you’ll want to decide:

How much life insurance do I need? There are many free calculators online to help you decide on an amount. Use a few of them, as they can incorporate different questions in order to calculate your recommended coverage amount.

What type of life insurance is best for you? Many people think the choice comes down to term life vs. whole life, but there’s also universal life insurance to consider. The companies listed above offering instant life insurance provide term life insurance.

