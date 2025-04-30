Options Exercise: William Doherty At Amphenol Realizes $5.32M

Highlighted on April 29, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Doherty, President at Amphenol (NYSE:APH), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Doherty, President at Amphenol, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 100,000 shares of APH, resulting in a transaction value of $5,315,250.

Amphenol shares are trading down 1.51% at $75.53 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning. Since the current price is $75.53, this makes Doherty's 100,000 shares worth $5,315,250.

Get to Know Amphenol Better

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Amphenol: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Amphenol's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 47.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 34.17% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Amphenol's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.61.

Debt Management: Amphenol's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 37.22 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Amphenol's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.79 , Amphenol's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 23.03 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

