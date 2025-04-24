Options Exercise Update At Teledyne Technologies: Edwin Roks Engages, Resulting In $0

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on April 24, by Edwin Roks, Chief Executive Officer at Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Roks, Chief Executive Officer at Teledyne Technologies, exercised stock options for 0 shares of TDY stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The exercise price of the options was $0.0 per share.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Teledyne Technologies shares up by 1.21%, trading at $453.94. At this price, Roks's 0 shares are worth $0.

Delving into Teledyne Technologies's Background

Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets. Roughly a fourth of Teledyne's revenue comes from contracts with the United States government. The firm operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The instrumentation segment provides monitoring instruments primarily for marine and environmental applications. The digital imaging segment contributes majority of proportion of revenue and includes image sensors and cameras for industrial, government, and medical customers. The aerospace and defense electronics segment provides electronic components and communication products for aircraft. The engineered systems segment provides solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications.

Teledyne Technologies's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Teledyne Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 42.78% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Teledyne Technologies's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 4.249934.

Debt Management: Teledyne Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 25.66 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.69 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Teledyne Technologies's EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.63 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Teledyne Technologies's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TDY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 TD Securities Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TDY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.