Options Exercise Update At Niagen Bioscience: Jeong James Lee Attorney-in-Fact Engages, Resulting In $0

A large exercise of company stock options by Jeong James Lee Attorney-in-Fact, Board Member at Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on June 26, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Attorney-in-Fact, Board Member at Niagen Bioscience, a company in the Health Care sector, just exercised stock options worth 0 shares of NAGE stock with an exercise price of $0.0.

Niagen Bioscience shares are trading up 2.54% at $13.75 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning. Since the current price is $13.75, this makes Attorney-in-Fact's 0 shares worth $0.

Delving into Niagen Bioscience's Background

Niagen Bioscience Inc is the leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. It is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions. It is is clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels efficiently and effectively, and is the key ingredient powering our suite of Niagen brands.

Niagen Bioscience's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Niagen Bioscience displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 63.42% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Niagen Bioscience's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.07.

Debt Management: Niagen Bioscience's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 74.5 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 9.96 , Niagen Bioscience's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 68.37 reflects market recognition of Niagen Bioscience's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Niagen Bioscience's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NAGE

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NAGE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.