Options Exercise Update At Helios Technologies: Sean Bagan Engages, Resulting In $0

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on March 3, Bagan, President at Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bagan, President at Helios Technologies, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 0 shares of HLIO, resulting in a transaction value of $0.

As of Tuesday morning, Helios Technologies shares are down by 0.0%, with a current price of $37.54. This implies that Bagan's 0 shares have a value of $0.

Discovering Helios Technologies: A Closer Look

Helios Technologies Inc is a industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates under two business segments: Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment designs and manufactures hydraulic cartridge valves, hydraulic quick release couplings as well as engineers complete hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures customized electronic controls systems and displays for a variety of end markets including industrial and mobile, recreational and health and wellness. It derives maximum revenue from the Hydraulics Segment.

Helios Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Helios Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 30.08%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Helios Technologies's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.14.

Debt Management: Helios Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 32.09 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Helios Technologies's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.55 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.16, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Helios Technologies's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.