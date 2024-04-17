Options Alert: 3 Stocks Primed for a Major Move in April

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Traders attempt to benefit from volatility through options plays to maximize returns, as the ups and downs of an underlying asset’s price represent potential. While higher volatility commonly correlates with higher risk, the two concepts are distinct. Volatility defines the scope and pace of price movement, enlarging the chance of loss. Yet, for traders seeking options plays to profit from volatility, adequate risk management can capitalize on the opportunity.​

Options traders, in particular, utilize volatility to find decent options plays. Research has actually shown that options prices can predict stock returns. How is this useful for the regular trader? Well, options data can be used to understand better where the market may be headed. One of the more common techniques is to contrast implied volatility with the current movement of the stock or other asset.

Without delving too deeply into the technicalities, implied volatility (IV) refers to the level of movement inferred from the current options price. In other words, if traders expect the asset to exhibit significant movement, the stock will possess a higher IV. Stocks can experience heightened price fluctuations due to routine factors. Examples are an anticipated earnings report or unexpected changes in the market environment that could influence price action. Traders can monitor the IV of a stock to gauge its relative risk and identify potential market moves offering trading opportunities through options plays.

The implied volatility derived from options suggests the following options plays may be primed for a major move in the coming days:​

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the world’s second-largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, has had a tough year. And this has continued to be the case into Q1 2024. After disclosing disappointing deliveries, growing inventories and announcing plans to lay off as much as 10% of its workforce recently, the stock price is down 35% year-to-date (YTD). This is a significant fall from Tesla’s prior membership in the Magnificent Seven last year.

The company’s implied volatility is 13.8% above its 20-day historical volatility. This suggests traders think there could be some strong moves in the coming weeks, bumping volatility above the 20-day realized price. Tesla’s anticipated Q1 earnings due on Apr. 23rd may have produced this signal.​ Notably, the April IV median historically stood at 56.9, lower than the current year’s 57.6 level. This indicates that market players can still consider Tesla one of the options plays that presents a promising potential price movement.

UiPath (PATH)

Uipath (NYSE:PATH), the world’s largest robotics process automation company, is another one of the options plays traders can expect to see large moves from. It has also had a difficult start to the year as the surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) hasn’t translated into the company’s profitability yet. The company achieved its first quarter of profitability in Q4 but reported a GAAP operating loss of $165 million for the full year. Despite a 24% surge in revenue last year, the company trades 60% below its IPO price.

After the stock declined through the first days of April due to options plays unwinding, implied volatility has jumped. Now, there is potential for the company to reverse its downward trend through further options plays.​ In particular, the May 17 $3 call option suggests that investors expect a big move in the stock price soon. PATH’s IV stands at 17.2% above its 20-day historical volatility of 38.1%, signaling an imminent move. Notably, analysts have increased their earnings estimates from 10 cents to 11 cents per share for the current quarter.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Despite cryptos generally trading on the backfoot amidst a stronger dollar lately, the market is looking for alternatives such as cryptocurrencies due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Cryptocurrency mining company Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) has the highest implied volatility of all options plays at 104.4 as the market counts down the hours to the Bitcoin halving. The event is expected to disrupt the market substantially, bringing another candidate for options plays forward.

Unlike other Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining companies that sell BTC after mining, MARA has over 17,000 BTC in its treasury. With options data showing it could be among the biggest options plays leading to the halving, investors may prefer to keep a close eye on IV to interpret upcoming moves. As open interest in MARA rose 2.4% and implied volatility trends lower, 1% below its 20-day average, it suggests traders may be more interested in short buildup in MARA.

