Options: The Best Ways to Protect Gains in the Nasdaq-100 Index

In recent posts we’ve discussed ways to protect gains and this is timely – the Nasdaq-100 index is up more than 37 percent this year and has recently posted several all-time highs.

Buying NDX put options will certainly protect those gains but buying put options is expensive. A collar, which includes selling an NDX covered call and using the proceeds to buy a protective put, can generally be done for zero or very little net cost but the result of selling that covered call is surrendering any appreciation above the strike price of the call option. Reasonable investors may not like those alternatives.

Another way to protect your Nasdaq-100 portfolio is to buy an NDX put spread. When buying a protective put spread, an investor buys a protective put option with a strike price just below the current level of the Nasdaq-100 index (this is referred to as “at-the-money”) and reduces the cost of the trade, often dramatically, by selling a put option which is further out-of-the-money. While the protective trade will cost a hedger much less money upfront, it will also limit the amount of protection offered. We’ll discuss both of these elements.

For example, the Nasdaq-100 index closed at 8699.51 on Tuesday, December 24. Again, that’s a substantial gain on the year and an investor might want to protect some of those gains against any potential profit taking after the beginning of the New Year or against disappointing earnings reports when results for the fourth quarter are announced in January.

Just buying the 8675 put option expiring on February 21 would have cost 179.00 on Tuesday’s close; that’s more than 2 percent of the value of the portfolio it is protecting and expires in just 57 days. You can see the payoff below.

Can’t we do better?

Selling a covered call to turn this put purchase into a collar might do that. By selling the 8750 call option at 178.00 the entire trade costs just 1.00 so it is certainly cheaper than the outright put purchase but it also means that an investor gives up any profit above the 8750 strike as you can see below.

This trade might seem to make sense but if an investor is consistently giving up potential gains then that investor is likely to have taken themselves out of the market long before the market can gain 37 percent for the year. Thus, a collar, like buying a protective put, is a tactical trade which is should be used rarely. Can’t we do better?

One way to do better would be to purchase a protective put spread. When buying a put spread an investor buys a put option with a strike price close to or just below at-the-money and simultaneously sells a put option with the same expiration date but a lower strike price. Selling the put with the lower strike price reduces the cost of the trade, often significantly, but it also limits the amount of protection generated. If the market were to fall, and fall enough to be below the strike price of that lower put option at expiration then the protection would stop; the investor would resume losses as you can see below. For example, buying the 8675 strike put option expiring on February 21 and simultaneously selling the 8300 strike put option at 86.00 would reduce the cost of the protection by nearly half and would provide protection down to 8300.00, a drop of 4.6 percent.

Buying a put spread tends to take advantage of the fact that implied volatility for deep out-of-the-money put options like the 8300 strike put tends to be very high. This is another reason buying a put spread, either as a hedge or for speculation that the market is going to fall, is a great way to express this market outlook.

Each of these protective strategies has its advantages and drawbacks. Buying a put option is expensive but offers complete protection, an option collar offers complete protection but surrenders potential appreciation, and buying a put spread only provides protection to a certain level. That means selecting the best protective strategy for your Nasdaq-100 portfolio is up to you but NDX options provide a broad range of expiration dates and strike prices to satisfy every market outlook.

