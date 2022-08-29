Option Traders Lost $1 Billion in Pandemic. Here Are Some Ways to Recover

Newbie investors delving into options during the pandemic lost a whopping $1 billion ($5 billion accounting for fees). But for those who believe a new bull market is in the offing, making bullish bets on beaten-down communications, consumer and tech stocks could pay off, analysts say.

“If I were an options trader, I would be looking at Netflix, Amazon or Tesla,” says Sam Stovall, who heads research at CFRA. “The worst becomes first [in a market recovery]. Communications services, consumer discretionary and tech have done worse this year.”

Tesla (TSLA), the Electric Vehicle (EV) king, executed a 3-to-1 stock split Thursday, leaving its shares at a round $300 each and making them more affordable to retail traders. Amazon (AMZN), in turn, holds great promise amid a booming cloud business while online merchants continue to benefit from strong consumer spending that may remain healthy if the Fed is able to orchestrate a ‘soft landing’ for the U.S. economy. Netflix (NFLX), down 60% ytd, could see strength from its new strategy pairing content with advertising, experts note.

Sell-off Opportunity

Despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments at the Jackson Hole symposium Friday, in which he warned the Central Bank won’t loosen policy as fast as some market pundits hoped, Stovall remains bullish for a second-half bounce back in U.S. stocks.

“I see today’s sell-off [post-Powell’s speech] as an opportunity to get even better prices,” he says, adding that the recent tech rally is not a dead-cat bounce. “We retraced 50% off the S&P 500 in the latest advance and no bear market has done that to then set a lower low since World War II.”

The recovery in the S&P 1500 has also seen significant breadth, adds the strategist. “We recently saw 93% of sub-industries trading above their 10-week moving average and that breadth typically points to above-average frequencies of intermediate-term price gains.”

Citing other historically-based technical research, Stovall notes that in the 12-month following bear market bottoms [which he believes we have achieved], the worst-performing sectors went on to beat the market 86% of the time, at least since 1990.

Under that rationale, other tech stalwarts such as Meta (META) and Apple (AAPL), which have also seen sharp losses this year, could also make good call [or option bull trade] bets during the run-up to Christmas.

Losing Bets

But Edward Moya, senior market analyst at forex research house Oanda, warned mom-and-pop investors could face big losses if they trade options, viewed as time-sensitive, risky derivatives whose value hinges on an underlying stock’s performance, amid the current market’s violent swings and lack of firm direction.

“The time to enjoy options is when you have markets positioned to start a strong trend, whether up or down, and right now that is not the case as markets are very choppy,” he cautioned. “If they are buying out-of-money options, they are going to lose a lot of money because you are not going to see prices come close to their strike price in a short-time horizon.”

London School of Business scholars, who unveiled the $5 billion losses between November 2019 and June 2021 in a study earlier this year, would likely agree.

They noted many investors fell victim to a chat-room-led buying frenzy that forced them to enter trades at wide bid-ask prices, giving savvy wholesalers that take a cut from them, an edge against them. The phenomenon led to huge losses in meme stocks such as GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC), the researchers noted.

Be disciplined

Wayne Ferbert, managing director at Alpha DNA Investment Management, says the wide bid-ask differential spelled death for retail traders who fell victim to FOMO, buying shares without engaging in adequate price research.

“Market makers love it when retail traders come in and are indiscriminate about price,” he says. “You have to look at the midpoint of the range and see if it's fair and then be patient and get executed at the best price.”

Newbie investors also have quant tools at their disposal, such as TD Ameritrade’s Think or Swim platform enabling them to practice with paper money. “You can look at different option price curves, the Greeks [time and volatility models that help gauge risk], PNLs and what ifs,” adds Ferbert.

Investors who take the time to do their homework and properly analyze a trade could make money if stocks turn the corner this fall.

“As long as they are smart and very disciplined with their entries and exits they can do well,” Ferbert continues. “We have an inside joke: ‘You don’t become a good options trader until you have lost a lot of money trading.’ You can call it tuition.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.