Option Care to buy homecare service provider Amedisys in $3.6 bln deal

May 3 (Reuters) - Homecare services provider Option Care Health Inc OPCH.O said on Wednesday it is acquiring Amedisys Inc AMED.O in an all-stock deal valued at $3.6 billion, including debt.
The deal values Amedisys at $97.38 per share, which represents a ~26% premium over the stock's close on May 2.
Upon closing, Option Care stockholders will own about 64.5% of the combined company and Amedisys stockholders will own the rest.
