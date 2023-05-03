Option Care to buy homecare service provider Amedisys in $3.6 bln deal

Adds deal details

May 3 (Reuters) - Homecare services provider Option Care Health Inc OPCH.O said on Wednesday it is acquiring Amedisys Inc AMED.O in an all-stock deal valued at $3.6 billion, including debt.

The deal values Amedisys at $97.38 per share, which represents a ~26% premium over the stock's close on May 2.

Upon closing, Option Care stockholders will own about 64.5% of the combined company and Amedisys stockholders will own the rest.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal; Editing by Maju Samuel)

