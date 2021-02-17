Option Care (OPCH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Option Care (OPCH) closed at $19.86, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the infusion and home care services company had gained 9.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OPCH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 11, 2021. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $794.36 million, up 10.21% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OPCH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.89% higher within the past month. OPCH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, OPCH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.18.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

