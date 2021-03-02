Option Care (OPCH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Option Care (OPCH) closed at $19.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Coming into today, shares of the infusion and home care services company had gained 3.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

OPCH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 11, 2021. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $794.36 million, up 10.21% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPCH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OPCH is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, OPCH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.16, so we one might conclude that OPCH is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.