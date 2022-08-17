Option Care Health Slides After Walgreens Boots Sells 11 Mln OPCH Shares

(RTTNews) - Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) announced the sale of 11 million shares in Option Care. The sale will decrease Walgreens Boot Alliance's ownership from around 20.5 percent to 14.4 percent.

Currently, shares are at $32.78, down 5.93 percent from the previous close of $34.84 on a volume of 2,520,637.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.