Option Care Health sees FY24 revenue $4.9B-$4.95B, consensus $4.83B

For the full year 2024, Option Care Health (OPCH) now expects to generate: Net revenue of $4.9 billion to $4.95 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $438 million to $443 million; Cash flow from operations of at least $300 million, consistent with previous guidance; Effective tax rate of 26% – 28%, consistent with previous guidance; Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $60 million, consistent with previous guidance

