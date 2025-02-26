Option Care Health Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Option Care Health reported 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue increase and adjusted earnings growth despite lower cash flow.

Option Care Health, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a 19.7% increase in net revenue to $1.35 billion in Q4 compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased slightly, leading to net income rising modestly to $60.1 million from $57.2 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings also saw improvement, with adjusted net income of $75.5 million for Q4, reflecting a 15.8% increase. For the full year, total net revenue reached nearly $5 billion, up 16.2%, but net income dropped to $211.8 million from $267.1 million, partially due to non-operating income impacts. The company projected a revenue target of $5.3 to $5.5 billion for 2025, with adjusted diluted earnings expectations between $1.59 and $1.69 per share. CEO John C. Rademacher emphasized the company's commitment to patient-centered care amidst a challenging market environment.

Net revenue for Q4 2024 increased by 19.7% year-over-year, showcasing strong growth.

Adjusted net income for Q4 2024 rose to $75.5 million, representing a 13.2% increase compared to Q4 2023.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 15.8% in Q4 2024, demonstrating improved profitability for shareholders.

The company repurchased approximately $90 million of stock in Q4 2024, indicating confidence in its financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Net income for the full year 2024 decreased by 20.7% compared to the previous year, which could indicate a decline in overall profitability.

Cash flow from operations decreased by 12.9% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's ability to generate sufficient cash from its operations.

Gross profit margin for the full year declined from 22.8% to 20.3%, which may signal potential challenges in managing costs or pricing pressure.

What were Option Care Health's Q4 2024 net revenue results?

Option Care Health reported Q4 2024 net revenue of $1,346.4 million, up 19.7% from $1,124.4 million in Q4 2023.

How did Option Care Health perform in the full year 2024?

For the full year 2024, net revenue reached $4,998.2 million, an increase of 16.2% compared to $4,302.3 million in 2023.

What is Option Care Health's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $121.6 million, reflecting an 8.9% increase from $111.6 million in Q4 2023.

What is the full year 2025 financial guidance for Option Care Health?

For 2025, Option Care Health projects net revenue between $5.3 billion and $5.5 billion, with adjusted diluted EPS of $1.59 to $1.69.

When will Option Care Health hold its conference call?

Option Care Health will host its conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the financial results.

$OPCH insiders have traded $OPCH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY M JANSEN JR KRAEMER purchased 43,000 shares for an estimated $969,030

R CARTER PATE sold 1,465 shares for an estimated $47,420

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $OPCH stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights











Net revenue of $1,346.4 million, up 19.7% compared to $1,124.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



Gross profit of $268.4 million, or 19.9% of net revenue, up 8.6% compared to $247.1 million, or 22.0% of net revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023



Net income of $60.1 million, compared to net income of $57.2 million, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and diluted earnings per share of $0.35, up 9.4% compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023



Adjusted net income of $75.5 million, compared to adjusted net income of $66.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.44, up 15.8% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.38 in the fourth quarter of 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $121.6 million, up 8.9% compared to $111.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



Cash flow from operations of $36.1 million, down 29.1% compared to cash flow from operations of $51.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



Repurchased approximately $90.0 million of stock in the fourth quarter of 2024











Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights











Net revenue of $4,998.2 million, up 16.2% compared to $4,302.3 million in full year 2023



Gross profit of $1,013.0 million, or 20.3% of revenue, up 3.2% compared to $981.2 million, or 22.8% of revenue, in full year 2023



Net income of $211.8 million, compared to net income of $267.1 million in full year 2023 and diluted earnings per share of $1.23, down 16.9% compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.48, inclusive of the impact from non-operating income, in full year 2023



Adjusted net income of $272.8 million, compared to adjusted net income of $257.7 million in full year 2023 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.58, up 10.5% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.43 in full year 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $443.8 million, up 4.4% compared to $425.2 million in full year 2023



Cash flow from operations of $323.4 million, down 12.9% compared to $371.3 million in full year 2023







John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team’s execution produced solid financial results in the fourth quarter and full year 2024, demonstrating resilience in a dynamic and challenging period, while continuing to place the patient at the center of everything that we do. I am excited about the road ahead and the opportunity to leverage our capabilities to provide more patients high quality, affordable care, in a setting in which they wish to receive it.”









Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance









For the full year 2025, Option Care Health expects to deliver the following financial results:







Net revenue of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion



Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.59 to $1.69



Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million to $470 million



Cash flow from operations of at least $320 million



Effective tax rate of 25% - 27%



Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $60 million











Conference Call









Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its financial results later today at 8:30 a.m. EST. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at



investors.optioncarehealth.com



. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.









About Option Care Health









Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members, including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates. To learn more, please visit our website at



optioncarehealth.com



.









Investor Contact









Mike Shapiro





Chief Financial Officer





T: (312) 940-2538







mike.shapiro@optioncare.com











Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor









This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.





Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; pending and future litigation; potential liability for claims not covered by insurance; and loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our periodic reports as filed with the SEC.





Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.









Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, earnings per share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definitions of Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. As defined by the Company: (i) Adjusted net income represents net income before intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net of tax adjustments (ii) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, and (iii) Adjusted earnings per share represents Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, certain litigation expenses and reserves related to acquired businesses, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that these adjusted measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitate comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. Full reconciliations of each adjusted measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth below.

















Schedule 1











OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

























December 31,





















2024

















2023











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





412,565









$





343,849









Accounts receivable, net









409,733













377,658









Inventories









388,131













274,004









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









112,198













98,744









Total current assets









1,322,627













1,094,255





























NONCURRENT ASSETS:





















Property and equipment, net









127,367













120,630









Intangible assets, net









16,993













20,092









Referral sources, net









284,017













315,304









Goodwill









1,540,246













1,540,246









Other noncurrent assets









130,493













126,508









Total noncurrent assets









2,099,116













2,122,780









TOTAL ASSETS





$





3,421,743









$





3,217,035





























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES:





















Accounts payable





$





610,779









$





426,513









Other current liabilities









169,367













191,796









Total current liabilities









780,146













618,309





























NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:





















Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion









1,104,641













1,056,650









Other noncurrent liabilities









132,718













120,404









Total noncurrent liabilities









1,237,359













1,177,054









Total liabilities









2,017,505













1,795,363





























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









1,404,238













1,421,672









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





$





3,421,743









$





3,217,035





















Schedule 2











OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS









(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















NET REVENUE





$





1,346,418













$





1,124,390













$





4,998,202













$





4,302,324













COST OF REVENUE









1,078,039

















877,267

















3,985,209

















3,321,101













GROSS PROFIT









268,379

















247,123

















1,012,993

















981,223

















































OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:





































Selling, general and administrative expenses









164,727

















147,783

















630,251

















607,427













Depreciation and amortization expense









16,615

















14,784

















60,909

















59,201













Total operating expenses









181,342

















162,567

















691,160

















666,628













OPERATING INCOME









87,037

















84,556

















321,833

















314,595

















































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):





































Interest expense, net









(10,879





)













(12,432





)













(49,029





)













(51,248





)









Other, net









4,891

















6,801

















10,795

















95,395













Total other (expense) income









(5,988





)













(5,631





)













(38,234





)













44,147

















































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES









81,049

















78,925

















283,599

















358,742













INCOME TAX EXPENSE









20,916

















21,748

















71,776

















91,652













NET INCOME





$





60,133













$





57,177













$





211,823













$





267,090

















































Earnings per share, basic





$





0.36













$





0.32













$





1.23













$





1.49













Earnings per share, diluted





$





0.35













$





0.32













$





1.23













$





1.48

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic









168,816

















176,055

















171,567

















178,973













Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted









169,980

















177,743

















172,845

















180,375

























Schedule 3















OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

























Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





















Net income





$





211,823













$





267,090













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





















Depreciation and amortization expense









63,498

















62,200













Deferred income taxes - net









12,656

















12,766













Other non-cash adjustments









55,661

















50,684













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable, net









(32,075





)













224













Inventories









(114,127





)













(51,000





)









Accounts payable









183,395

















47,703













Other









(57,439





)













(18,372





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









323,392

















371,295

































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





















Acquisition of property and equipment









(35,606





)













(41,866





)









Proceeds from sale of assets









—

















3,743













Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired









—

















(12,494





)









Other investing activities









(864





)













(5,889





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(36,470





)













(56,506





)





























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





















Proceeds from issuance of debt









49,959

















—













Purchase of company stock and related excise taxes









(252,726





)













(250,261





)









Other financing activities









(15,439





)













(14,865





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(218,206





)













(265,126





)





























NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS









68,716

















49,663













Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period









343,849

















294,186













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD





$





412,565













$





343,849

























Schedule 4











OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.









RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES









(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income





$





60,133













$





57,177













$





211,823













$





267,090













Interest expense, net









10,879

















12,432

















49,029

















51,248













Income tax expense









20,916

















21,748

















71,776

















91,652













Depreciation and amortization expense









17,469

















15,777

















63,498

















62,200













EBITDA









109,397

















107,134

















396,126

















472,190

















































EBITDA adjustments





































Stock-based incentive compensation expense









8,523

















7,571

















36,143

















30,479













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















377

















—













Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1)









3,639

















(3,103





)













11,143

















(77,486





)









Adjusted EBITDA





$





121,559













$





111,602













$





443,789













$





425,183

















































Net income





$





60,133













$





57,177













$





211,823













$





267,090













Intangible asset amortization expense









8,596

















8,629

















34,405

















34,381













Stock-based incentive compensation expense









8,523

















7,571

















36,143

















30,479













Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1)









3,639

















(3,103





)













11,143

















(77,486





)









Total pre-tax adjustments









20,758

















13,097

















81,691

















(12,626





)









Tax adjustments (2)









(5,356





)













(3,615





)













(20,668





)













3,220













Adjusted net income





$





75,535













$





66,659













$





272,846













$





257,684

















































Earnings per share, diluted





$





0.35













$





0.32













$





1.23













$





1.48













Adjusted earnings per share, diluted





$





0.44













$





0.38













$





1.58













$





1.43













Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted









169,980

















177,743

















172,845

















180,375













(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes the Amedisys merger termination fee, net of merger-related expenses





(2) Tax adjustments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate







