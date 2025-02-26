Option Care Health Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Option Care Health reported 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue increase and adjusted earnings growth despite lower cash flow.
Option Care Health, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a 19.7% increase in net revenue to $1.35 billion in Q4 compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased slightly, leading to net income rising modestly to $60.1 million from $57.2 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings also saw improvement, with adjusted net income of $75.5 million for Q4, reflecting a 15.8% increase. For the full year, total net revenue reached nearly $5 billion, up 16.2%, but net income dropped to $211.8 million from $267.1 million, partially due to non-operating income impacts. The company projected a revenue target of $5.3 to $5.5 billion for 2025, with adjusted diluted earnings expectations between $1.59 and $1.69 per share. CEO John C. Rademacher emphasized the company’s commitment to patient-centered care amidst a challenging market environment.
Potential Positives
- Net revenue for Q4 2024 increased by 19.7% year-over-year, showcasing strong growth.
- Adjusted net income for Q4 2024 rose to $75.5 million, representing a 13.2% increase compared to Q4 2023.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 15.8% in Q4 2024, demonstrating improved profitability for shareholders.
- The company repurchased approximately $90 million of stock in Q4 2024, indicating confidence in its financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the full year 2024 decreased by 20.7% compared to the previous year, which could indicate a decline in overall profitability.
- Cash flow from operations decreased by 12.9% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's ability to generate sufficient cash from its operations.
- Gross profit margin for the full year declined from 22.8% to 20.3%, which may signal potential challenges in managing costs or pricing pressure.
FAQ
What were Option Care Health's Q4 2024 net revenue results?
Option Care Health reported Q4 2024 net revenue of $1,346.4 million, up 19.7% from $1,124.4 million in Q4 2023.
How did Option Care Health perform in the full year 2024?
For the full year 2024, net revenue reached $4,998.2 million, an increase of 16.2% compared to $4,302.3 million in 2023.
What is Option Care Health's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024?
The adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $121.6 million, reflecting an 8.9% increase from $111.6 million in Q4 2023.
What is the full year 2025 financial guidance for Option Care Health?
For 2025, Option Care Health projects net revenue between $5.3 billion and $5.5 billion, with adjusted diluted EPS of $1.59 to $1.69.
When will Option Care Health hold its conference call?
Option Care Health will host its conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the financial results.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$OPCH Insider Trading Activity
$OPCH insiders have traded $OPCH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HARRY M JANSEN JR KRAEMER purchased 43,000 shares for an estimated $969,030
- R CARTER PATE sold 1,465 shares for an estimated $47,420
$OPCH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $OPCH stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 8,400,208 shares (+84.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,884,825
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 5,789,855 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,324,636
- FMR LLC removed 2,625,694 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,916,100
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 2,396,385 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,596,132
- P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,945,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,124,000
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,943,366 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,086,091
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,906,723 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,235,973
Full Release
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Net revenue of $1,346.4 million, up 19.7% compared to $1,124.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
Gross profit of $268.4 million, or 19.9% of net revenue, up 8.6% compared to $247.1 million, or 22.0% of net revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023
Net income of $60.1 million, compared to net income of $57.2 million, in the fourth quarter of 2023 and diluted earnings per share of $0.35, up 9.4% compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023
Adjusted net income of $75.5 million, compared to adjusted net income of $66.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.44, up 15.8% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.38 in the fourth quarter of 2023
Adjusted EBITDA of $121.6 million, up 8.9% compared to $111.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
Cash flow from operations of $36.1 million, down 29.1% compared to cash flow from operations of $51.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
Repurchased approximately $90.0 million of stock in the fourth quarter of 2024
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Net revenue of $4,998.2 million, up 16.2% compared to $4,302.3 million in full year 2023
Gross profit of $1,013.0 million, or 20.3% of revenue, up 3.2% compared to $981.2 million, or 22.8% of revenue, in full year 2023
Net income of $211.8 million, compared to net income of $267.1 million in full year 2023 and diluted earnings per share of $1.23, down 16.9% compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.48, inclusive of the impact from non-operating income, in full year 2023
Adjusted net income of $272.8 million, compared to adjusted net income of $257.7 million in full year 2023 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.58, up 10.5% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.43 in full year 2023
Adjusted EBITDA of $443.8 million, up 4.4% compared to $425.2 million in full year 2023
Cash flow from operations of $323.4 million, down 12.9% compared to $371.3 million in full year 2023
John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team’s execution produced solid financial results in the fourth quarter and full year 2024, demonstrating resilience in a dynamic and challenging period, while continuing to place the patient at the center of everything that we do. I am excited about the road ahead and the opportunity to leverage our capabilities to provide more patients high quality, affordable care, in a setting in which they wish to receive it.”
Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance
For the full year 2025, Option Care Health expects to deliver the following financial results:
Net revenue of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion
Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.59 to $1.69
Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million to $470 million
Cash flow from operations of at least $320 million
Effective tax rate of 25% - 27%
Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $60 million
Conference Call
Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its financial results later today at 8:30 a.m. EST. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at
investors.optioncarehealth.com
. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members, including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates. To learn more, please visit our website at
optioncarehealth.com
.
Investor Contact
Mike Shapiro
Chief Financial Officer
T: (312) 940-2538
mike.shapiro@optioncare.com
Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; pending and future litigation; potential liability for claims not covered by insurance; and loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our periodic reports as filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, earnings per share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definitions of Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. As defined by the Company: (i) Adjusted net income represents net income before intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net of tax adjustments (ii) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, and (iii) Adjusted earnings per share represents Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, certain litigation expenses and reserves related to acquired businesses, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that these adjusted measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitate comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. Full reconciliations of each adjusted measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth below.
Schedule 1
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
412,565
$
343,849
Accounts receivable, net
409,733
377,658
Inventories
388,131
274,004
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
112,198
98,744
Total current assets
1,322,627
1,094,255
NONCURRENT ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
127,367
120,630
Intangible assets, net
16,993
20,092
Referral sources, net
284,017
315,304
Goodwill
1,540,246
1,540,246
Other noncurrent assets
130,493
126,508
Total noncurrent assets
2,099,116
2,122,780
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,421,743
$
3,217,035
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
610,779
$
426,513
Other current liabilities
169,367
191,796
Total current liabilities
780,146
618,309
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion
1,104,641
1,056,650
Other noncurrent liabilities
132,718
120,404
Total noncurrent liabilities
1,237,359
1,177,054
Total liabilities
2,017,505
1,795,363
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,404,238
1,421,672
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
3,421,743
$
3,217,035
Schedule 2
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
NET REVENUE
$
1,346,418
$
1,124,390
$
4,998,202
$
4,302,324
COST OF REVENUE
1,078,039
877,267
3,985,209
3,321,101
GROSS PROFIT
268,379
247,123
1,012,993
981,223
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
164,727
147,783
630,251
607,427
Depreciation and amortization expense
16,615
14,784
60,909
59,201
Total operating expenses
181,342
162,567
691,160
666,628
OPERATING INCOME
87,037
84,556
321,833
314,595
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest expense, net
(10,879
)
(12,432
)
(49,029
)
(51,248
)
Other, net
4,891
6,801
10,795
95,395
Total other (expense) income
(5,988
)
(5,631
)
(38,234
)
44,147
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
81,049
78,925
283,599
358,742
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
20,916
21,748
71,776
91,652
NET INCOME
$
60,133
$
57,177
$
211,823
$
267,090
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.36
$
0.32
$
1.23
$
1.49
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.35
$
0.32
$
1.23
$
1.48
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
168,816
176,055
171,567
178,973
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
169,980
177,743
172,845
180,375
Schedule 3
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
211,823
$
267,090
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization expense
63,498
62,200
Deferred income taxes - net
12,656
12,766
Other non-cash adjustments
55,661
50,684
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(32,075
)
224
Inventories
(114,127
)
(51,000
)
Accounts payable
183,395
47,703
Other
(57,439
)
(18,372
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
323,392
371,295
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(35,606
)
(41,866
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
—
3,743
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(12,494
)
Other investing activities
(864
)
(5,889
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(36,470
)
(56,506
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from issuance of debt
49,959
—
Purchase of company stock and related excise taxes
(252,726
)
(250,261
)
Other financing activities
(15,439
)
(14,865
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(218,206
)
(265,126
)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
68,716
49,663
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
343,849
294,186
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
$
412,565
$
343,849
Schedule 4
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$
60,133
$
57,177
$
211,823
$
267,090
Interest expense, net
10,879
12,432
49,029
51,248
Income tax expense
20,916
21,748
71,776
91,652
Depreciation and amortization expense
17,469
15,777
63,498
62,200
EBITDA
109,397
107,134
396,126
472,190
EBITDA adjustments
Stock-based incentive compensation expense
8,523
7,571
36,143
30,479
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
377
—
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1)
3,639
(3,103
)
11,143
(77,486
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
121,559
$
111,602
$
443,789
$
425,183
Net income
$
60,133
$
57,177
$
211,823
$
267,090
Intangible asset amortization expense
8,596
8,629
34,405
34,381
Stock-based incentive compensation expense
8,523
7,571
36,143
30,479
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1)
3,639
(3,103
)
11,143
(77,486
)
Total pre-tax adjustments
20,758
13,097
81,691
(12,626
)
Tax adjustments (2)
(5,356
)
(3,615
)
(20,668
)
3,220
Adjusted net income
$
75,535
$
66,659
$
272,846
$
257,684
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.35
$
0.32
$
1.23
$
1.48
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted
$
0.44
$
0.38
$
1.58
$
1.43
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
169,980
177,743
172,845
180,375
(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes the Amedisys merger termination fee, net of merger-related expenses
(2) Tax adjustments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate
