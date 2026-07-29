BioTech
OPCH

Option Care Health Q2 Earnings Rise; Provides Q3 View; Reaffirms FY26 Revenue Outlook; Stock Up

July 29, 2026 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) announced financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2026, reflecting improved earnings. In addition, the company provided third-quarter guidance and reaffirmed its outlook for full-year 2026. Following the news, OPCH is up over 6%.

Option Care Health provides home and alternate site infusion services.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

For the second quarter of 2026, net income increased 6.7% to $53.91 million from $50.53 million in the prior year.

On a per-share basis, earnings increased 12.9% to $0.35 from $0.31 in the year-ago period.

Adjusted net income increased to $68.69 million from $67.47 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.45, up 9.8% from $0.41 in the prior year.

Net revenue increased 1.9% to 1.44 billion from $1.42 billion in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totalled $193.77 million. Third quarter 2026 Guidance

For the third quarter 2026, Option Care Health expects sequential net revenue growth in the low to mid-single-digits compared to the second quarter 2026.

In addition, sequential to the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA improvement is expected in the mid-single digits.

2026 Guidance For the full year 2026, Option Care Health reaffirmed net revenue in the range of $5.675 billion to $5.775 billion and adjusted earnings per share between $1.85 and $1.92.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $480 million to $495 million.

Stock performance

OPCH has traded between $18.01 and $36.80 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $22.48.

OPCH is currently up 6.25% at $23.89.

For much biotech news, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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