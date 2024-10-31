Option Care Health price target lowered to $34 from $41 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Option Care Health (OPCH) to $34 from $41 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s solid Q3 results were overshadowed by cautious commentary surrounding potential Stelara profitability headwinds in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Stelara should remain a near-term overhang with improved visibility around manufacturer negotiations being key, though the firm remains bullish on the attractive demand drivers, Truist added.
