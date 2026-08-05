Is Option Care Health (OPCH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Option Care Health (OPCH). OPCH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.09, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.19. OPCH's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.75 and as low as 14.74, with a median of 18.54, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that OPCH has a PEG ratio of 1.40. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OPCH's industry has an average PEG of 1.48 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, OPCH's PEG has been as high as 2.97 and as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.75.

Another notable valuation metric for OPCH is its P/B ratio of 3.38. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.84. Over the past 12 months, OPCH's P/B has been as high as 4.27 and as low as 2.59, with a median of 3.66.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OPCH has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.44.

Finally, we should also recognize that OPCH has a P/CF ratio of 15.67. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 35.19. Over the past year, OPCH's P/CF has been as high as 21.37 and as low as 13.58, with a median of 18.42.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Option Care Health's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OPCH is an impressive value stock right now.

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Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.