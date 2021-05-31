Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Option Care Health:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$131m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$420m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Option Care Health has an ROCE of 5.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:OPCH Return on Capital Employed May 31st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Option Care Health compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Option Care Health here for free.

So How Is Option Care Health's ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last three years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 5.9%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 85%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Option Care Health is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 21% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Option Care Health can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Option Care Health does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

