Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) climbs 5.3% this week, taking three-year gains to 160%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) share price is 160% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 12% in about a quarter.

Since it's been a strong week for Option Care Health shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price. NasdaqGS:OPCH Earnings Per Share Growth September 30th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Option Care Health shareholders have gained 32% (in total) over the last year. That falls short of the 37% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Option Care Health that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

