Option Care Health Names Meenal Sethna CFO

August 20, 2025 — 10:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), a provider of home and alternate site infusion services, Wednesday announced the appointment of Meenal Sethna as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2025.

She will succeed Mike Shapiro, who is stepping down on September 30 after a decade in the role. Shapiro will remain with the company as a Strategic Advisor through at least the first quarter of 2026 to support a smooth transition.

She most recently served as CFO of Littelfuse, Inc., and previously held senior finance roles at Illinois Tool Works.

OPCH is currently trading at $26.84, down $1.71 or 5.99 percent on the Nasdaq.

