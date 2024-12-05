Option Care Health initiated with a Neutral at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Option Care Health (OPCH) with a Neutral rating and $26 price target While there are some fundamental tailwinds for the company, there is also “unusual uncertainty” regarding the financial implications related to Stelara, a large specialty drug slated to undergo significant changes in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has trouble gaining comfort around Option Care’s ability to achieve its stated growth algorithm over the near to intermediate-term.
