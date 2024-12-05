News & Insights

Stocks

Option Care Health initiated with a Neutral at UBS

December 05, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS initiated coverage of Option Care Health (OPCH) with a Neutral rating and $26 price target While there are some fundamental tailwinds for the company, there is also “unusual uncertainty” regarding the financial implications related to Stelara, a large specialty drug slated to undergo significant changes in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has trouble gaining comfort around Option Care’s ability to achieve its stated growth algorithm over the near to intermediate-term.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OPCH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPCH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.