Option Care Health, Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $53.91 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $50.52 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Option Care Health, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.69 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $1.442 billion from $1.416 billion last year.

Option Care Health, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.91 Mln. vs. $50.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $1.442 Bln vs. $1.416 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.85 To $ 1.92 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.675 B To $ 5.775 B

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